Police: Greensburg woman tried to kill 8-year-old girl with fentanyl

Nov. 18—A Greensburg woman is being held without bail after police said she gave an 8-year-old girl powerful opioid fentanyl in an effort to cause her death, according to court papers.

Authorities said they found Skye C. Naggy, 29, and the girl Oct. 25 in a wooded area near Loyalhanna Lake with a Bible. Naggy was charged with numerous offenses Thursday, including attempted homicide, attempted aiding suicide, child endangerment, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Family members told Greensburg police Oct. 25 that Naggy had been seeking out fentanyl because she claimed she was told by God that she and the girl would die soon, according to court papers. Naggy was involuntarily committed that day around noon but released within two hours because mental health workers felt the measure was punitive after interviewing her, according to police.

A relative obtained emergency custody of the child the same day, but was unable to find her and sought help from police. Investigators said Naggy picked the girl up at a Stone Street home and left about 30 minutes prior to their arrival.

Authorities tracked Naggy through cell phone towers and were led to the Loyalhanna Lake area around 4:30 p.m. where her vehicle was found, according to court papers. The child had fentanyl and opiates in her system. She was taken to a hospital after being found.

Police said numerous letters written by Naggy showed that she was planning for both she and the girl to die, offering family members items of theirs to take afterwards. In a letter addressed to the girl, Naggy encourages her to drink apple juice and "come to heaven with mom and God," according to court papers.

Naggy also is accused of making sexually explicit videos of the girl.

She again was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility on Oct. 25 after being found, police said. Naggy was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1. A representative of the public defender's office declined to comment.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .