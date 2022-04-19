Police: Greenville man breaks into apartment, throws elderly witness to ground

A Greenville man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he forced his way into an apartment and threw an elderly person to the ground.

According to Greenville police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of West Fourth Street in reference to a burglary in progress shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Upon arrival and after investigating, police found that Jesse M. Cheadle, 31, forced his way into an apartment.

Police say the elderly tenant of the apartment returned home as Cheadle was leaving the apartment.

An elderly witness to the incident suffered a minor injury after being thrown to the ground by Cheadle, police said.

Police located Cheadle as he was attempting to leave the area. He was then arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

According to the police department, Cheadle is on parole through the Ohio Adult Authority and is a repeat violent offender.

The case is still under investigation at this time.