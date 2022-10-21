Police say Groton man was carrying pipe bombs

Oct. 21—GROTON — Police arrested a 32-year-old man on a host of criminal charges Thursday following the discovery of several pipe bombs in a backpack he was carrying.

No one was injured in Thursday's incident but Groton Town Police blocked off a section of Gold Star Highway, near Tollgate Road, while the state police bomb squad disabled the improvised metal explosive devices.

Benjamin D. Dahm, who was staying at a hotel at 156 Kings Highway in Groton, faces charges that include first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts each of illegal manufacture of a bomb, carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of explosives.

Police first became aware of Dahm while responding to a medical call at 5 p.m. A man was experiencing seizures at a liquor store at 156 Kings Highway, police said. First responders, which included police members of the Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department, found Dahm was having a drug overdose.

Dahm was given medical attention for his overdose symptoms. It was at that time that Groton Town Police officers said they noticed suspicious items in Dahm's backpack. A search revealed the pipe bombs.

Prior to the arrival of state police, Groton Town police officers moved the backpack to a more secure location "to prevent possible harm to the public," police said in a statement.

Once on scene, the state police bomb squad determined the bombs were in fact real and disabled them.

Dahm was held in lieu of a $150,000 bond and expected to appear Friday in New London Superior Court.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to public safety. The reason why Dahm was carrying the pipe bombs is part of an ongoing investigation that has included a search of the hotel room where Dahm was staying. Groton Town police said the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

State Judicial records show Dahm has a dozen pending cases ranging from motor vehicle violations and petty larceny to criminal mischief and burglary. He also has a host of criminal convictions, along with stints in prison, dating back to 2015 for charges that have included narcotics possession, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and third-degree larceny.

He has previously been arrested by police in Ledyard, New London, Waterford and Groton, among other places, public records show.

In September of 2021, Dahm was arrested after a 16-year-old found Dahm, who was shirtless, in his home on Meeting House Lane in Old Lyme. Old Lyme police found Dahm hiding in a bedroom at the home. The Jeep Cherokee he was driving was parked in the garage of the home.

Last month, state police issued a Silver Alert that Dahm had gone missing. Dahm had a Montville address at that time.

