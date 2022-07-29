Police: Group home resident fondled three other residents

Jul. 29—EAU CLAIRE — A resident of an Eau Claire group home fondled three other residents of the same home earlier this summer, police say.

Dan J. Brinkman, 66, of Eau Claire, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with four misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Brinkman is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Aug. 16.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a group home on the city's south side on June 29 after a resident said he was touched inappropriately by another resident. Staff at the group home was aware of the issue and requested police response.

The resident told the officer he was in the living room of the residence on June 25 and was talking with Brinkman, who then started touching and fondling him over his clothing.

This continued for about 10 minutes and the resident said he had told Brinkman to stop. The resident said he felt very uncomfortable and was scared.

Police were again called to the group home on July 11 after two other residents said Brinkman cornered and fondled them a day earlier while staff were occupied elsewhere in the group home.

One of the residents said he was scared and upset that he went to the back door of the home to try to get away from Brinkman.

The resident said this was at least the second time Brinkman had done this to him.

The other resident was in the same part of the house when Brinkman did the same thing to him.

Brinkman told police he never touched anyone at the group home and that he thinks people are out to get him.

An officer asked Brinkman why all three residents would have a similar description of what had occurred. Brinkman said he did not know why they would all accuse him of similar conduct, but he maintained he had not fondled anyone.

If convicted, Brinkman faces up to nine months in jail for each of the three misdemeanor charges.