Police group may revoke Paul Pelosi's membership after reports he flashed membership card during DUI arrest

FIRST ON FOX: A California law enforcement association said Thursday that it would review Paul Pelosi's membership following reports he flashed his member card to officers during his DUI arrest in May.

The California Highway Patrol 11-99 (CHP 11-99) Foundation confirmed that any member who brings its name or property into law enforcement contact is in violation of the group's terms and conditions agreement. The foundation noted the part of its policy which states that attempting to use membership in exchange for "preferential treatment" in any contact with police will result in immediate termination.

"We will await the outcome of this trial and will evaluate Mr. Pelosi’s membership status once we have all of the facts," Laura Reed, a spokesperson for the group, told Fox News Digital in an email. "If it is proven he violated our terms and conditions, we will revoke his membership and we would request that all membership items be returned as they are property of the 11-99 Foundation."

"Once we receive those items, we would issue a refund of any contribution he’s made to the Foundation," she continued.

Reed added that the CHP 11-99 Foundation was aware of the media reports, but said the incident involving Pelosi was an ongoing investigation and the foundation didn't yet have all the facts.

Pelosi, who is the millionaire husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was arrested after he was involved in a car accident injuring another driver on the evening of May 28. According to court documents, Pelosi showed his CHP 11-99 ID card along with his driver’s license after responding highway patrol officers requested identification.

Fox News Digital was first to report that police alleged Pelosi handed officers a CHP 11-99 Foundation card when they asked for his ID.

"These cards are used to identify our members at various public and private events and to show pride in membership and support of the CHP," Reed said.

On Wednesday, Pelosi pleaded not guilty to both charges — DUI causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher causing injury — stemming from the May 28 crash. He faces five years of probation and a minimum of five days in jail.

The CHP 11-99 Foundation was founded in 1982 to provide emergency assistance to California Highway Patrol employees and scholarships to their children, according to the group's website. New members of the group are required to undergo criminal and driving record background checks ensure the foundation's reputation "remains intact," according to Reed.

Pelosi's attorney Amanda Bevins declined to comment.

Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.