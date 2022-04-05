Police: Group of men lead officers on chase, crash into wall after shooting at woman

A woman told police a group of men opened fire on her in Hazelwood.

She wasn’t hit, but it led to a wild scene.

Officers said their investigation began around 2 a.m. Monday when they received a ShotSpotter alert from 2nd Avenue in Hazelwood.

Later on Monday morning, an officer spotted the car the three men were allegedly in and began pursuing it.

The car eventually crashed into a wall in South Oakland. That was where police took three men into custody, and found a gun they believe was fired in Hazelwood earlier in the morning.

So far, police have only released the names of two of the men.

Akeem Smith and Lamearion Howard are the two whom police have identified.

Channel 11 learned that Howard was just released from jail last week after a jury found him not guilty of murdering 19-year-old Tysere Igles in Mount Oliver in 2020.

Police said they have not been able to confirm who the third man is because he was unable to give them an address, and the name and birth date he gave officers did not come back in their system.

