Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings

Authorities are searching for a suspected gunman connected to random shootings in Philadelphia, where he allegedly shot a Parking Authority officer, and New York City, where a gas station worker was injured.

The Philadelphia Police Department said an arrest warrant has been issued for Termaine Saulsbury, a 39-year-old resident of the city. He is wanted for attempted murder.

"We're very concerned that this individual can strike again," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said Wednesday. "We believe both acts right now appear to be random, there was no rhyme or reason to these incidents."

1 KILLED, 2 OTHERS SHOT IN HOME INVASION NEAR PHILADELPHIA'S TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

Saulsbury has a lengthy criminal history, ABC 6 reported. He was accused of weapons violations, an armed robbery and attacking prison guards in 2016. In a tweet, the National Fraternal Order of Police blasted the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, which released Saulsbury in 2020.

"They have blood on their hands!" the group tweeted Thursday.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Saulsbury is accused of shooting Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer Timothy McKenzie on Nov. 25. Video footage of the shooting shows a man walking up to McKenzie on the street and shooting him in the head.

McKenzie sustained gunshot wounds to the ear and shoulder and has since been released from the hospital, Walker said, Fox Philadelphia reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Nov. 22, Saulsbury allegedly shot a gas station employee in the Bronx. The employee was badly injured but survived. Authorities shared video footage of both incidents in an attempt to identify the shooter they believe was the gunman in both instances.

"He was left-handed and, thanks to the constant work of both departments and the video they had, there were certain characteristics about the suspect, including the gun he used, so we knew we had the same suspect," Walker said.