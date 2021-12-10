Police on guard for 'copy cat' threat posters

Dec. 10—After the Wednesday arrest of a 14-year-old Lockport High School student charged with making terrorist threats, another threat popped up on social media, in a posting that openly mocked police investigation of the "stupid freshman."

Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said on Thursday that the latest threat doesn't appear credible, but it is being checked out nonetheless.

"The investigation is still open and there is always the fear of a copycat in these things," Abbott said.

The 14-year old arrested on Wednesday has been tied to two threats of school violence posted on social media on Dec. 1 and Dec. 7. Lockport High School was closed after each posting, and after the Dec. 7 posting administration decided to close all schools and direct district-wide remote learning for the rest of the week. An update is expected Friday concerning the status of extracurricular activities slated for Saturday and beyond, as well as when school buildings will reopen.

Abbott noted that the 14-year-old was not in a position to carry out the threats they made. "The suspect had no access to weapons," he said.

The teen will receive all of the mental health services that the juvenile justice system can provide, Abbott added.

The district has grappled with a series of threats via social media since late September.

On Sept. 27, Lockport High School and Emmet Belknap Intermediate School were closed to students and staff in response to a posted threat. A 12-year-old student was charged with making a terrorist threat and filing a false report in connection with that incident. According to Abbott, the student has since said he was trying to get out of school for a day.

LHS and LHS-West were closed on Nov. 22 due to a threat posted on Nov. 20, a Saturday. BOCES programming and after-school athletics were called off for the day as well.