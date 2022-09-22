Police: Gun, ammunition found in a vehicle at a Lexington high school

An investigation is underway after a gun was found inside a vehicle at Frederick Douglass High School Thursday, Fayette County Public Schools police said.

FCPS Police Chief Martin Schafer told reporters that a handgun was found inside a vehicle in the Frederick Douglass High School parking lot Thursday afternoon. The gun was unloaded but ammunition was also found in the vehicle, Schafer said.

Officials didn’t comment Thursday on whether or not someone had been arrested after the gun was found.

“We’re not going to speak to that point, but everyone that’s involved, we feel we’ve identified,” Schafer said Thursday.

Schafer said officers were patrolling the parking lot when they noticed suspected drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The gun was later found during the investigation.

Officials also didn’t say whether or not the gun belonged to a student, but Schafer did say that no threats had been made toward the school. When asked what would happen if the gun did belong to a student, principal Lester Diaz said the student would “receive due process.”

The school didn’t go into lockdown during the incident, Diaz said.

“Our safety plan today worked to perfection,” Diaz said. “There was never a threat to the building envelope at any point. Our law enforcement officers are top notch. Our administrative team is second to none.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.