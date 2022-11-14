Police: Gun jams when man pulls trigger twice after kidnapping

A Pittsburgh man is facing charges of attempted homicide and kidnapping for allegedly pointing a gun at a man and pulling the trigger twice Sunday.

James Shyhiem, 24, was arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail after police said his gun jammed when he pulled the trigger.

The victim told Pittsburgh police he was driving in the area of the Carrick Shopping Center when Shyhiem walked in front of his vehicle with a gun drawn. He said Shyhiem got into the passenger seat told him to drive or he would kill him.

The victim said Shyhiem had him pull over in the area of South 13th and E. Carson streets, put the gun to the his head and pulled the trigger. When it didn’t fire, Shyhiem allegedly yanked on the slide of the gun, pointed the gun at the victim’s waist and pulled the trigger. Again, it didn’t fire.

Shyheim allegedly told the man to get out of the vehicle and get on the ground. He took his shoes and car keys and fled on foot, according to the complaint.

The man told a passerby to call 911.

While police were interviewing the victim, a call came into 911 that a man had pointed a gun at a customer at vintage clothing store on East Carson Street close to where they were.

Witnesses in the store said Shyheim was trying to sell tennis shoes. He allegedly pointed a gun at a customer before fleeing with some clothing.

Police located and arrested Shyheim a short time later.

He is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, robbery, simple assault, reckless endangerment, person not to possess firearm and retail theft.

