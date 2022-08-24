Police: Gun pointed at Wendy’s employee in drive-thru, driver was upset about wait time

Police in Fayetteville are investigating reports that a food delivery driver pulled out a gun and pointed it at a Wendy’s employee while waiting for food in the drive-thru.

It happened on Aug. 15 at the Wendy’s restaurant at the Fayette Pavilion.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police believe the delivery driver was in line at the drive-thru and started to complain about having to wait too long for her food.

The driver and employee got into an argument and the driver told the employee to come to the Wendy’s door.

The employee told police when they got to the door, the driver took a black gun from the passenger in her car and pointed at the employee and drove off.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fayetteville Police told Channel 2 Action News they are currently searching for the car and suspect and are looking to charge the driver with aggravated assault.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: