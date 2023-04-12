Police: Gun threats at Rockford, Freeport schools part of nationwide prank

What appears to be a nationwide prank impacted schools in Rockford and Freeport Wednesday morning.

According to the Freeport School District, schools received calls regarding a real emergency when there was no emergency.

In Rockford, police responded to East High School for reports of a shooting. In a tweet Wednesday morning, police said they believed those reports to be false and later confirmed no shooting happened.

More: Rockford Police: Shooting at high school 'looks to be false report'

Students at East High School were dismissed early following a large police presence where officers cleared the building and investigated.

The Freeport School District said officers walked the building and had multiple officers on scene as a precaution.

"We were also notified by police that other area districts have received the same prank phone call this morning. While we are relieved that there was no real incident, we are not taking this lightly," the Freeport School District said in a statement on Facebook.

"We’re working with Rockford Police as they continue to investigate. We are grateful for the quick response from Rockford Police and the cooperation from our students and staff. Again, this is the best-case scenario of a terrible situation," East High School Principal Jim Parker said in a statement following the hoax.

Counselors, social workers and psychologists were available at East, as needed, to provide students and staff with additional support.

No injuries have been reported.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Police: Gun threats at Rockford, Freeport schools part of prank