Police: Gunfire leads to stalking, recklessness charges against Muncie woman

MUNCIE, Ind. — Gunfire outside an eastside home has resulted in a Muncie woman's arrest on stalking allegations.

The stalking count— a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison — was filed this week in Delaware Circuit Court 4 against Porcha A. Womick, 45.

She is also charged with two felony counts of criminal recklessness, and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

According to Muncie police, officers on the night of April 5 and the early morning of April 6 were twice called to reports of gunshots outside a home in the 1600 block of East First Street.

In both instances, a witness reported seeing Womick fleeing the scene in a Jeep.

After the second incident, investigators found five bullet holes in a Chrysler 300 owned by a man Womick had previously dated.

The man — who was in a nearby residence with a woman who owns that home — told officers that Womick has "been showing up to his work and causing issues, and kept driving (past the First Street) house."

The woman, meanwhile, said Womick "won't stop messaging her and threatening to come by the house."

Womick was arrested by Ball State University police, in a traffic stop at Jackson Street and McKinley Avenue, shortly after the second report of gunfire. Investigators said a 9mm handgun was found in her Jeep.

An initial hearing in her case is set for May 22. The Muncie woman was apparently released from the Delaware County jail this week after posting bond.

Court records reflect no prior convictions for Womick.

