Police: Gunfire report leads to Richmond man's arrest for cocaine dealing

RICHMOND, Ind. — A report of gunfire at a Southwest 17th Street home led to a Richmond man's Sunday arrest on a cocaine-dealing charge, police said.

When police arrived at the home about 7:20 a.m., they reported finding numerous people, including one who said they had been struck with a handgun.

During a "protective sweep" of the house, officers reporting finding "multiple items" related to drug activity, including 19 grams of cocaine; eight tablets of MDMA (more commonly known as ecstasy); marijuana and $1,350 in cash.

One of the home's residents, 31-year-old Sharae Lashaun Jackson, was arrested on a preliminary count of dealing cocaine, a Level 2 felony, along with preliminary counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to a release issued by Adam Blanton, assistant police chief.

More: Wayne County traffic stop leads to more felony charges against Winchester man

Jackson was apparently released after posting bond at the Wayne County jail. The Wayne County prosecutor's office will decide whether formal charges in the case will be filed.

Jackson's record includes convictions for dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of meth.

In other crime news:

Battery sentence: A Richmond man who had been accused of holding his estranged wife and a man visiting her home at gunpoint has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to a pair of charges.

Shane Newton, 31, pleaded guilty in Wayne Circuit Court to battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and intimidation.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, six other charges — unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness and two counts each of criminal confinement and intimidation — were dismissed.

Newton was convicted of armed robbery in 2016.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Sharae Lashaun Jackson of Muncie arrested, accused of dealing cocaine