Police: Gunfire reported early Sunday in Rotterdam; Investigation continuing

Oct. 4—ROTTERDAM — Gunfire was reported early Sunday in Rotterdam, police said in a release Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. Officers responded to 2558 Guilderland Ave. for a report of gun shots.

They arrived and confirmed that a weapon had been fired outside the building.

Police said Monday morning that it did not appear that anyone was struck, but the investigation into the shooting remained ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rotterdam detectives at 518-355-7397.

