Police: Gunman in Edgewater hostage situation went live on Facebook while it happened

The shooter involved in Monday night’s hostage situation at Edgewater posted on social media while it happened, according to police.

The two videos are a total of seven seconds and were taken after the first victim was shot.

In the Facebook Live videos, Quinton Hunter stares directly into the camera, never uttering a word, just breathing heavily.

Police say Hunter shot 59-year-old Ian Greenfield and took his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Erica Hoffman, hostage inside a Narcotics Anonymous meeting Monday night in Edgewater.

Hunter fired off more shots after shooting Greenfield, sending about 20 people at the meeting running out the doors.

Hoffman and Greenfield were participants at the meeting and police say the two were also in a relationship.

Police said Hunter never spoke to them as he held Hoffman hostage inside before shooting her and then himself. Police rushed in and found all three dead.

Hunter has weapon charges out of Missouri, but no record in Volusia County.

Police are still going through social media posts and talking to witnesses to see if any threats had been made prior to the shooting.

