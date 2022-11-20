Police: Gunman entered gay club, started firing
A gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 18 injured before he was subdued, police said Sunday. (Nov. 20)
A gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 18 injured before he was subdued, police said Sunday. (Nov. 20)
A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday. Two firearms, including a “long rifle,” were found at Club Q after the Saturday night shooting, said Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. Investigators were still determining a motive, and the attack was being investigated to see if it should be prosecuted as a hate crime, said El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen.
Boebert has a history of homophobic and transphobic views.
An RNC attorney reportedly warned that there were a "lot of irate people out there" whom the campaign "can't control."
When he stepped inside a Phoenix polling place on the morning of Election Day on the way to work, Kevin Bembry was told that the tabulation machines were not functioning properly and he might want to vote somewhere else. “I’ve never had that happen before,” Bembry, 57, a security officer, said in a video later posted online. His testimony was one of many circulated on social media by activist groups, right-wing media outlets and Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, whose campaign po
How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? Allen Weisselberg, the company's longtime chief financial officer, testified that Eric Trump raised his pay $200,000 after an internal audit spurred by Trump’s 2016 election found that he'd been reducing his salary and bonuses by the cost of the perks. The raises boosted Weisselberg’s annual pay to $1.14 million, extra cash he said he used to pay for things Trump and the company previously had: Manhattan apartment rent, Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, his grandchildren's school tuition, and more.
ATLANTA — As Republicans steamed this past week over an underwhelming midterm performance, Herschel Walker wanted to talk about another subject altogether: vampires and werewolves. “A werewolf can kill a vampire, did you know that?” Walker, Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, asked supporters in an Atlanta suburb, telling a story about a film he had recently watched to make a point about having faith. “I never knew that. So I didn’t want to be a vampire anymore. I wanted to be a werewolf.”
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A New York Times report of a former anti-abortion leader's claim that he was told in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case involving contraceptives triggered calls on Saturday for an investigation of a court still reeling from the leak of a landmark abortion rights ruling. Rev. Rob Schenck was quoted by The Times as saying he was informed weeks before the public announcement of the 2014 ruling shortly after two conservative allies had dinner at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and his wife. Alito wrote that majority opinion as well as a recent one overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, both of which were victories for the religious right.
Amid some close games and upsets, Alabama moves up in the latest rankings!
Sen. Raphael Warnock's spot sends a simple yet stark message about his rival in Georgia's Senate race.
In appointing a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland was, in theory at least, trying to insulate the matter from politics as much as possible. That notion, of course, did not even last the day. Within hours, the newly named special counsel, Jack Smith, came under fire from the Trump team as just another partisan inquisitor. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The reality is that a special counsel was never going to
The 22-year-old shooter is said to have had two firearms with him during the shooting, of which at least one was a long gun.
Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$14.8m (up 14% from 3Q...
The judge also blocked the state from "interfering in counties' efforts" to administer Saturday voting. Secretary of State Raffensperger will appeal.
As the negative consequences of rising global temperatures due to humankind’s relentless burning of fossil fuels become more apparent across the country, anxiety over finding a place to live safe from the ravages of climate change has also been on the rise.
A gunman opened fire shortly before midnight at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five and injuring 18. A suspect was subdued and is in custody.
The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho college students who was fatally stabbed, said the investigation will take time due to all of the evidence police have collected.
Washington State Patrol shot at a suspect after that person allegedly carjacked a semi-truck, rolled it over and refused to get out of the truck's cab, according to WSP.
Here's everything we know about her trial and sentencing so far.
A fast-food worker named Bianca Palomera at the Habit Burger Grill in Antioch, California lost her eye defending a special needs boy from a bully.
Tom Williams/GettyRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who has made gun ownership and anti-LGBTQ policies a regular part of her MAGA platform, tweeted her thoughts and prayers on Sunday for the victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting. But her sentiments caused outrage in the LGBTQ community, with many calling out her hypocrisy—including Chasten Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s husband, who slammed her on Twitter: “You encourage this type of hatred. Get off Twitter a