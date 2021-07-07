Police: Gunman shoots, kills driver on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth

A gunman in one vehicle fatally shot the driver of another vehicle on a highway in Plymouth and fled the scene, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Hwy. 169 just south of the Rockford Road exit, police said.

The hunt is on now for the suspect and the vehicle he was occupying, which police describe as a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban or similar vehicle. Police added that the vehicle might have damage to rear bumper on the driver's side.

The wounded driver was taken by emergency personnel to North Memorial Health Hospital and died there, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Police Capt. Michael Reed at 763-509-5178.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482