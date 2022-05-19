Police say gunman from vehicle shot at officers before driving off

An arrest was made after police say a man in a car fired shots at several officers before driving off Wednesday night.

Officers did not return fire and nobody was injured in the shooting, police said in a Thursday news release.

It’s the second time in little over a week that Milwaukee police said its officers were fired upon. Earlier this week, prosecutors filed charges against a man who police say fired at least five shots at an officer at close range during a foot chase May 10.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, multiple officers were following up on a missing person investigation in the area of the 3000 block of West Brown Street, in the Midtown neighborhood of Milwaukee’s north side.

Someone from inside a vehicle then fired multiple rounds towards the officers before fleeing, police said. About an hour later, a suspect vehicle was stopped more than two miles away on the 2600 block of West Capitol Drive. The driver and sole occupant, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

Earlier this year, two Milwaukee Police Department members, and a deputy with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, were injured in separate shootings between Jan. 13 and 27. All three survived.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police officers were shot at from gunman in vehicle