Police find guns, 'improvised pyrotechnic device' after arresting convicted felon suspected of vehicle theft

Oct. 1—Colorado Springs police arrested a man who allegedly stole a car, seizing three guns and an "improvised pyrotechnic device" in the process.

Police said Calvin Jacob Coffer, 30, a convicted felon and a registered sex offender, was arrested after detectives saw him driving a stolen vehicle at about 1 p.m. Thursday. Patrol officers had encountered the vehicle earlier in the week, but the driver eluded them, police said.

Detectives coordinated with multiple police units, including the canine, tactical enforcement and drone units to make the arrest.

According to police, detectives followed Coffer to the 800 block of South Nevada Avenue where they noticed him get out of the vehicle and walk through the neighborhood. Officers were able to arrest Coffer with minimal effort. Police said he was in possession of two firearms when he was arrested.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found a third gun and the pyrotechnic device, which the regional explosive unit disarmed.

Coffer was arrested on suspicion of several felonies including aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of weapons by previous offenders.