Police: Gunshot victim treated and released after Sept. 3 shooting in W. Asheville

Police tape

ASHEVILLE — After being called to reports of shots fired just a few blocks away from the Asheville Police Department's Haywood Road substation Sept. 3 in West Asheville, officers arrived on the scene and found a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according the APD.

"We don't have a lot on it right now, but based on preliminary information, it appears officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area near Sulphur Springs and Delaware Avenue," APD Public Information Officer Bill Davis said on Sept. 4. "Officers found the victim found near a residence, and the victim was treated and released from the hospital."

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were available as of Sunday evening, Davis said.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Police: Gunshot victim treated and released after Sept. 3 incident in W. Asheville