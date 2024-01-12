Police: Gunshots lead to reckless conduct charge

Jan. 11—VALDOSTA — The sound of gunfire led to an arrest Monday.

Around 5:50 a.m., a police officer heard gunshots in the 900 block of McAfina Trail, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Officers found surveillance video of a car traveling through the area with someone shooting a gun.

An officer tried to stop the car once it was located, but the driver wouldn't stop and pulled into a garage. Police caught him as he got out of the car, the statement said.

Inside the car were an assault rifle and another firearm, as well as evidence the weapons had been fired. Officers also found an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside the car, police said.

Police determined that none of the guns were fired toward any person or home.

The suspect — described as a 28-year-old Valdosta man — was charged with reckless conduct, unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container, failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle and driving without a valid license, the police statement said.

"Quick work by our officers responding to the area immediately when they heard the gunshots resulted in them finding this offender. We are extremely lucky and thankful that no one was injured during his reckless actions with firearms," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.