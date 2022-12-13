Police had 200% increase in 999 calls after snow

Essex Police Insp Matt Crow said Sunday was an "incredibly busy" night

A police force said it experienced a 200% increase in 999 calls in the 24 hours that followed heavy snowfall.

Essex Police said it usually received roughly 1,000 calls over the course of a day, but took 690 alone between 20:00 GMT and midnight on Sunday.

On Monday the M25 was closed in both directions between junctions 25 for the A10 and 23 for South Mimms because of a jack-knifed lorry.

Insp Matt Crow said roads and community policing teams supplied fuel to drivers stuck on the M25 and M11.

Our call handlers have been experiencing very high demand with almost a 200% increase in 999 calls at some periods over the last 24hrs.



~8pm last night and 12am this AM, @EPControlRoom took 690 999 calls which is a 197% increase on the same period last week.#HelpUsHelpYou pic.twitter.com/fbPsYh4LOW — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 12, 2022

"It was incredibly busy," said Mr Crow.

Managers at Stansted Airport, where the runway was closed, reported experiencing their worst weather event in 12 years.

Stuart Turner, the network operations manager for National Highways in the East, said 25 gritting lorries were used on the M25, which distributed 1,000 tonnes of salt and more than 18,000 litres of antifreeze.

"It came a little quicker than we anticipated," said Mr Turner, speaking to BBC Essex.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk