Police had connected suspect to another Fort Worth fire death before dumpster killings

A man who burned to death in his bedroom in west Fort Worth in May was also a victim of a serial slaying suspect who killed three people and set their bodies on fire in the city last week, police alleged on Tuesday.

Mark Jewell, 61, died of thermal and blast injuries in the house in the 4500 block of Valentine Street, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, which classified the manner of his death as undetermined.

Before the triple homicide last week, police had connected Jason Thornburg to Jewell’s death on May 21 but did have probable cause to arrest him, Fort Worth police homicide unit Sgt. Joe Loughman said on Tuesday as he described detectives’ work in the cases.

Indeed it was Thornburg’s connection to the Jewell case that narrowed a list of suspect vehicles in the case in which he is accused of killing a man and two women at a motel in Euless, dismembering their bodies and driving the parts in plastic bins to Bonnie Drive in Fort Worth, where they were burned in a dumpster.

Detectives began with about 7,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees that were manufactured between 2005 and 2010 whose registered owners live in Tarrant or Dallas counties. The make, model and year range came from a vehicle that detectives saw on a video surveillance recording at the Bonnie Drive scene.

Thornburg owns such a vehicle, and he became a suspect in the dumpster case.

After admitting to the September killings in an interview with detectives, Loughman said, the discussion turned to Jewell’s death.

“We were able to get Mr. Thornburg to admit to that being a homicide as well,” Loughman said. “He provided information that only someone that was involved in the offense would be able to provide to us.

Firefighters found Jewell’s body in the bedroom were the fire originated, according to a Fort Worth Fire Department report.

Loughman declined to describe motives for the killings in which Thornburg, who also admitted to killing his girlfriend in Arizona, is a suspect. An affidavit in support of an arrest warrant states that Thornburg told police he has in-depth knowledge of the Bible and he “believed that he was being called to commit sacrifices.”

Thornburg told police he sliced Jewell’s throat, and then started the fire by uncapping a natural gas line and lighting a candle in the bedroom, according to the affidavit.