Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious persons report Sunday morning at the former Hotel at Wichita Falls on Central Freeway.

A suspicious vehicle led Wichita Falls Police to machinery stolen from the abandoned hotel across from the city's waterfall.

More: A tale of two hotels: The future looks bleak for once proud structures

Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the former Holiday Inn on Central Freeway to check suspicious people.

Wichita Falls Police responded to a report of a check suspicious Sunday morning at the now dilapidated hotel in Wichita Falls on Central Freeway.

WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper said they found an unoccupied SUV and trailer parked next to the vacated hotel by the falls. A piece of machinery that appeared to be part of the hotel’s fire suppression system was loaded onto the trailer.

Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious Sunday morning at the Hotel at Wichita Falls on Central Freeway.

Officers saw two people carrying items away from the hotel but were unable to make an arrest. The SUV and trailer were impounded as evidence. Eipper said police believe they know who the men are.

Wichita Falls Police responded to a report of a check suspicious Sunday morning at the now dilapidated Hotel at Wichita Falls on Central Freeway.

According to a previous Times Record News report, in November 2020, officers rescued three juveniles from the hotel after they broke into the boarded-up building, got lost and needed help getting out. The hotel has been scene of numerous police calls since it was abandoned.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls police halt attempted theft at abandoned hotel by falls