Police: Hamilton Co. 15-year-old girl stabs teen brother to death over PlayStation 4

A 15-year-old girl stabbed her 16-year-old brother to death in Springfield Twp., Hamilton County Monday morning, police tell our news partners at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

Officers arrived at the 1500 block of Meredith Drive around 11 a.m. to find the 16-year-old with a stab wound. Thee teen was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.

The 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder. Police did not identify the suspect because she is a juvenile.

Officers did not provide any further information about what led to the fatal stabbing. However, in 911 calls, a woman identifying herself as the mother of both children said her daughter stabbed her son after he stole her PlayStation 4.

Additional details were not available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.