Police: Hamilton fatal shooting on Sunday was drug-related

Sep. 15—A Hamilton man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in what police officials is believed to be a drug-related crime.

Jason Hendricks, 35, died of a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Butler County Coroner's Office.

Hendricks and others were inside a house in the 400 block of Bingham Street about 12:50 p.m. when there was an exchange of gunfire between the resident and Hendricks, Hamilton police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said.

Others ran from the house, and Hendricks was found in a neighboring yard. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The resident is cooperating with detectives and has not been charged.

"This was an isolated incident involving people who were known to one and other and it stems from a drug deal gone bad," Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said.

Dispatchers received four 911 calls from people who heard gunshots and saw people outside.

"There's gunshots outside," a woman told the dispatcher. "You need to send an ambulance there's somebody on the ground."

The crying woman said she is inside a house with a child. She is afraid to look outside again. She told the dispatcher she heard six shots.

Another caller said there were people outside shooting at a car. The woman said there were four or five shots fired.

"The guy that was shooting was ducked down behind my car that was parked right in front of my house," the caller told dispatchers.

"We are scared," a third caller tells the dispatcher. She said her house was being shot at. "We are hiding."

Hamilton detectives are looking for the other people who were with Hendricks at the time of the shooting. If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002.