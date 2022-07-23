Police: Hamilton man arrested after drugs, guns found in home during raid

A Hamilton man was arrested after police found weapons, cash, and drugs in his residence, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Henry Allen Thompson III, 46, was arrested following a drug investigation conducted by the Butler County Sheriff's Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce.

Officials executed a search warrant at Thompson's home in Hamilton around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, investigators found 70 grams of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, about half an ounce of crack cocaine, and one pound of marihuana. Officials also found about $40,000 in cash, multiple firearms, and a ballistic vest.

Thompson has been charged with possession of drugs. Police said they will be seeking additional charges as the investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Hamilton man arrested after drugs, guns found in home