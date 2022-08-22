Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges

A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.

The boy allegedly told officers that he broke into the 7-Eleven using a hammer to get something to eat, but a search of his bag is said to have yielded vape cartridges that were taken from the store.

Officers were unable to charge the boy due to his age.

The boys’ parents were notified and officers applied for the appropriate support services to be provided to him.

