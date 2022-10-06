Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding

Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said.

Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit of 55 mph, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Police say they upped the presence of officers in the area of the Turnpike, as well as Amherst Street, East and West Hollis Street, Main Dunstable Road, Concord Street, and the Herni A. Burque Highway after receiving multiple complaints regarding speeding vehicles and aggressive driving.

In a statement, the department said, “This operation will be conducted during the month of October and its purpose is to target the excessive speeding, aggressive driving, and other motor vehicle infractions that are being reported by the citizens of Nashua. This operation will be conducted during all hours of the day and night and its goal is to shield the commuting traffic that utilizes the roadways within the boundaries of Nashua from unsafe conditions.”

Three of the drivers who were stopped were arrested for driving-related offenses, officials noted.

Anyone with questions or concerns is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-594-3500.

