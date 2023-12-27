Police: New Hampshire man accused of sex assault on child under 16, using Snapchat to lure victim

A New Hampshire man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16, and using Snapchat to lure his victim, state police said.

Eric Michael Castine, 27, of Keene, was arrested and charged with committing one act of felonious sexual assault, state police said. An investigation into Castine’s contact with children is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

State Police detectives from the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Castine on Wednesday, state police said.

According to state police, Castine allegedly used the social media app Snapchat to facilitate more than one alleged sexual assault between himself and a person under 16 years of age. He also allegedly used Snapchat to communicate with and make in-person contact with other juveniles.

Castine is expected to be arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court on Thursday. He is currently being held on preventative detention.

State Police are urging anyone with concerns that their child may have been victimized or anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Edward Horton at 603-931-0660 or Edward.J.Horton@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW