Police: New Hampshire man arrested on DUI charge after striking toddler with car

A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he struck a toddler with his car over the weekend.

Michael Norton, 56, of Epping, was arrested on charges including two counts of possession of a controlled drug, driving under the influence of drugs, and falsifying physical evidence, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Lake Avenue and Beacon Street in Manchester on Saturday afternoon found an injured 17-month-old boy near the front yard of a home, police said.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of serious injuries.

Norton was taken into custody following an on-scene investigation.

It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

