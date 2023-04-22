Police: New Hampshire man crashes into Townsend home after allegedly fleeing from officers

A New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop and crashing into a Townsend home Saturday morning.

Police say they attempted to pull over Dennis Legere, 46, of Mason, New Hampshire for speeding just before 5 a.m. at the Lunenberg town line. Legere allegedly sped away. Officers briefly chased the 2021 Buick Encore but eased off due to safety reasons.

A short time later, police were notified that a similar car to Legere’s had crashed into a home on Elm Street. Responding officers arrived to find an injured Legere and transported the New Hampshire man to the Nashoba Valley Medical Center. Lemere was released and arrested by police after being treated.

None of the residents of the Elm Street home sustained injuries but the home was damaged. A building inspector will evaluate the house to determine if it will need to be torn down.

Legere was driving under the influence of alcohol and is wanted by the Leominster Police Department on unrelated charges, according to Townsend police.

The New Hampshire man was booked on charges of speeding, failure to stop for police, operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger and marked lanes violation. Lemere will be transferred to the custody of Leominster police and had bail set at $5,000.

Legere will be arraigned in Ayer District Court in Townsend at a later date.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW