‘Police are handcuffed' in search for teen accused of murder, escape
The search for a teenager accused of murder and then escaping juvenile detention has hit a dead-end road and police say their hands are tied.
The search for a teenager accused of murder and then escaping juvenile detention has hit a dead-end road and police say their hands are tied.
Shohei Ohtani said he thinks he’s “trending toward me being ready for Opening Day.”
Corn dog strikes again, one year after the Chiefs used it twice to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
If you loved Blake Lively's look at the big game, you'll be happy to learn that everything she's wearing is under $100.
Meta's Threads has begun testing “today’s top topics” in the United States, Mark Zuckerberg shared in a post on the app.
There's no underestimating Mr. Irrelevant anymore, but the challenge for Brock Purdy will be getting the 49ers back up the hill again.
Since the stepfather-daughter duo spoke out against the skincare brand, Cetaphil has reached out and "made things right."
The couple painted the town red as the Chiefs celebrated their third Super Bowl title in five years.
The price of bitcoin hit $50,000 today, a month after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 applications for spot bitcoin ETFs. Leading the spot bitcoin ETF pack is Grayscale Bitcoin Trust at $20.27 billion, followed by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust at $3.31 billion and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust at $2.75 billion. “The sustained inflows and volumes are higher than I anticipated,” said Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management.
The "both-teams-get-a-chance" rule is unwieldy and awkward to explain, but it will have to do.
The country music legend has been using this affordable lash-lengthener for over two decades now: 'I love it,' she raved.
Intuitive Machines is set to embark on its moon mission this week, with a launch window that opens on February 14. It's the second mission contracted under NASA's CLPS program, and could be the first private lander to make it to the moon.
The stories you need to start your day: The Chiefs’ historic Super Bowl win, Beyoncé’s country album and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
After recent launches in the United Kingdom and Ireland, workforce management platform Rippling is continuing its ambitious international expansion with the opening of its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Sydney, Australia today. The company, which already has 15,000 customers and is valued at $11.25 billion, will invest millions of dollars in its APAC expansion, co-founder Parker Conrad (pictured above) tells TechCrunch, and already has 30 people in its Sydney office, with plans to hire more for its sales, marketing and product teams. The last time Rippling hit TechCrunch, it was when it raised a whooping $500 million in just 12 hours after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
The fiery exchange looked problematic from the outside. From the inside, Reid and Kelce had grown too much together to let it snowball. By the end of the night, the beef was off, and the celebration with Taylor Swift was on.
This was just the second overtime in Super Bowl history and the first under the NFL's new rules.
From celebrating with Travis Kelce on the field to hitting the after-party, the "Bad Blood" singer had a starry night at the big game and beyond.
Long story short, it's time for Swifties to tune into the 2024 Super Bowl.
Clark didn't score a point in the fourth quarter and the Hawkeyes struggled late against Nebraska on Sunday.
Haason Reddick has tallied 27 sacks in the last two seasons for the Eagles.
The Philly native is coming home.