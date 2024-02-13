‘Police are handcuffed' in search for teen accused of murder, escape

TechCrunch

After recent launches in the United Kingdom and Ireland, workforce management platform Rippling is continuing its ambitious international expansion with the opening of its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Sydney, Australia today. The company, which already has 15,000 customers and is valued at $11.25 billion, will invest millions of dollars in its APAC expansion, co-founder Parker Conrad (pictured above) tells TechCrunch, and already has 30 people in its Sydney office, with plans to hire more for its sales, marketing and product teams. The last time Rippling hit TechCrunch, it was when it raised a whooping $500 million in just 12 hours after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.