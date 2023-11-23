Police: Hanover woman, 30, dead in Maryland crash

A Hanover woman died as a result of a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore County, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

Kaitlin Elizabeth Stranick, 30, of Hanover, was pronounced dead following the crash, which occurred around 1:04 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 795 near Owings Mills, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation by the department, police say a 2011 Ford F150 pickup, driven by Lashawn Wiley, 23, of Baltimore, was traveling south on I-795 when it crashed into the rear of a 2005 Ford F350 pickup.

Following that collision, the two trucks rotated into the median, where they struck the cable barriers before traveling into the northbound lanes of I-795. There, the Ford F350 crashed head-on into a 2017 Toyota Rav4, driven by Stranick. Another vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, crashed into debris from the other vehicles, police said.

Upon arrival of crews from Baltimore County Fire Department, Stranick was declared deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ford F350, a 23-year-old male, was also taken to the hospital, according to the release. No one in the other two vehicles was injured, police said.

Northbound lanes of I-795 were shut down for four hours Wednesday while police investigated the crash, the release states.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.

The release states that upon completion of the investigation, the Maryland State Police Crash Team submit their investigation to the the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office to decide on if charges should be brought from the crash.

The crash came on one of the busiest days of the year for travel, with an estimated 49 million Americans expected to have been on the road ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for The Evening Sun. Contact him at hjones@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Hanover, Pa. woman, 30, dead in Maryland crash