Police: Harding HS student, another teen charged with killing 17-year-old in west Charlotte

A Harding University High School student and a 15-year-old have been charged for the murder of a teenager in west Charlotte over the weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed.

CMPD said officers were called to West Boulevard and Leake Street at around noon on Saturday. They found Andy Hernandez, 17, who had been shot. He was in a car that had crashed into a tree, detectives said, and he died at the scene.

ALSO READ: 17-year-old identified as victim in deadly shooting that punctuated string of violent crime

On Wednesday morning, police said Brenice Gibson, 18, was arrested on the high school’s campus. On Tuesday, a 15-year-old suspect was arrested, authorities said. Both have been charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Authorities are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: 18-year-old dies after 3 shot in Hickory; upgraded to murder investigation)



