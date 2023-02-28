Police: Hartford City man accused of raping, confining victim at motel

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Hartford City man has been accused of sexually assaulting a Marion resident at a local motel.

Anthoni C. Thornburgh, 30, was charged Monday in Blackford Circuit Court with rape and criminal confinement.

His accuser said Thornburgh last Friday arranged for an Uber drive to bring them from Marion to Hartford City for a planned sexual encounter after they had met on an online social networking app.

However, the accuser maintained they were held against their will in a room at the motel, along North Walnut Street, and forced to perform a sex act at knifepoint.

The accuser said they escaped from the motel through a bathroom window,

Thornburgh denied any non-consensual sexual activity had taken place. The rape charge is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, while criminal confinement is a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

The Hartford City man was also charged with theft — over allegations he took items, including a cellphone, belonging to the accuser — along with possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

Hartford City police received a search warrant to search two rooms at the motel and reported finding both meth and marijuana.

An initial hearing in Thornburgh's case is scheduled for Thursday. He was being held without bond in the Blackford County jail.

Court records reflect no felony conviction for Thornburgh, a former Muncie resident.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Hartford City man charged with rape, confinement