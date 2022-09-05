Police: Hartford detective charged in Waterbury shooting

An off-duty Harford Police Department detective was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in Waterbury on Sunday morning, Waterbury police said.

The Waterbury Police Department officers responded to the area of Kingsley Court just before 5 a.m. on Sunday on a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left hand, Waterbury Lt. Ryan Bessette said in a release on Monday.

The gunshot victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was treated for injuries and released later Sunday, according to Bessette.

During the investigation, Waterbury officers learned the victim was involved in an earlier altercation on Society Hill Road. According to police, the victim was allegedly shot by Gregory Thomas, 39, of Wolcott during the altercation. Thomas is a detective with the Hartford Police Department.

Officers located Thomas and he was charged with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 emergency call, according to Bessette.

Thomas posted a $20,000 bond and was released pending a court arraignment, Bessette said.

According to Waterbury police, Thomas was off duty during the incident, and the Hartford Police Department was notified of his arrest.

As a result of the incident, the Hartford Police Department immediately placed Thomas on suspension without pay, according to Hartford Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

The Hartford Police Department Internal Affairs Division will conduct an administrative investigation into the incident, Boisvert said.