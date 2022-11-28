Police: Hartford man charged in connection with September drive-by shooting

A Hartford man was arrested in connection with the death of a man found in his crashed car in September, according to the police.

Donald Parker, 45, was charged in the shooting death of 28-year-old Jose Arriaga of Hartford, police said. On Sept. 13, police responded to Hillside Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation before 1 a.m. While officers were en route to the scene, a car crash was reported down the street. Officers located Arriaga inside the vehicle.

Arriaga was unresponsive at the scene and was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital, police said.

Police investigated the shooting and developed information pointing to a suspect. Police established probable cause linking Parker, whose residence is listed as Hillside Avenue, to the shooting, police said.

A warrant for his arrest was obtained and he was taken into custody in East Hartford on Monday, police said.

Parker was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal possession of a firearm.