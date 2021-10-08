Police: Hartford man charged in South Windsor assault

Oct. 8—SOUTH WINDSOR — Anthony Colon, 38, of Hartford, was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he assaulted a woman on Robert Drive.

Colon was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree threatening, criminal violation of a restraining order, risk of injury to a minor, engaging the police in pursuit, and reckless driving.

Police say that officers arrived at the South Windsor residence and saw a vehicle, later found to be operated by Colon, blocking a car from exiting a driveway. Colon sped off, and police gave chase, ending when Suffield police took him into custody.

Police said Colon was holding a juvenile during the assault, which left the woman with facial injuries. Colon also threatened to kill the victim, police said.

Colon was arraigned Thursday in Manchester Superior Court where his bond was increased from $100,000 to $200,000. According to the state Judicial Department website, Colon remains in custody.

