Police: Hartford man facing multiple charges for vehicle break-ins

A Hartford man already in custody in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts in Manchester was charged with breaking into multiple vehicles in Glastonbury, according to police.

Tajay Hunter, 22, of Hartford was charged on Nov. 4 after a lengthy multi-department investigation into the break-ins. The Glastonbury Police Department served two warrants to Hunter stemming from an investigation into multiple vehicle break-ins at the Edge Fitness Center between February and July of this year, police said.

He was previously arrested on four outstanding warrants this summer in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts in Manchester, according to police records.

Hunter had been in custody since August but was charged in court on Nov. 4 with three counts of third-degree burglary, five counts of theft of a payment card, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny, police said.

Hunter was arrested on four outstanding warrants in Manchester in August in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries and catalytic converter thefts that occurred over a five-month span, the Manchester Police Department said.

During that time, Hunter allegedly stole firearms, catalytic converters and other personal property.

Manchester police allege that on March 25, Hunter allegedly stole two catalytic converters from vehicles on Buckland Hills Drive and Pleasant Valley Road. On May 16, he allegedly stole another catalytic convertor and a Chromebook laptop from a vehicle near Pavilions Drive, according to police.

On June 17, he allegedly broke into two vehicles on Tolland Turnpike and stole one catalytic converter, and on July 17, he allegedly broke into six vehicles, stealing personal property including two firearms, in the area of Buckland Hills Drive and Redstone Road, police said.

The Greater Hartford Auto Theft Task Force and Manchester Officer Jonathan Sargolini, currently assigned to the task force, worked together to arrest Hunter on four warrants related to these crimes, charging him with two counts of sixth-degree larceny, multiple counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, multiple counts of criminal mischief, multiple counts of third-degree burglary, multiple counts of larceny burglary in the third degree, and theft of a firearm, according to Manchester police.

Hunter is scheduled to appear in court next in Hartford and New Britain judicial districts on Dec. 8, according to court records.

He has been in custody at the Hartford Correctional Center since Aug. 24 and is being held on a more than $1 million bond, according to the Department of Corrections.