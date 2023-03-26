Police: Hartford man had inappropriate conversations with 10-year-old

A Hartford man was arrested by Manchester Police on Saturday after allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a 10-year-old child.

Christopher Delorde Cameron, 39, was charged with risk of injury to a minor-impairing morals of a minor, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to be brought against Cameron.

The Manchester Police Department Child Investigations Unit said they first received knowledge of the inappropriate text conversations between Cameron and the child, which occurred over the course of several weeks, in March.

Cameron was arrested Saturday and police executed a search warrant of his residence with assistance of Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations, Shea said.

Cameron is held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police ask that anyone with information related to the investigation contact the department at 860-645-5500 or Detective Tomasz Kaczerski, the lead investigator, at 860-645-5546.