Police: Hartford shooting leaves man injured

A man was injured in a shooting on Farmington Avenue in Hartford on Wednesday night, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police responded to an area hospital for a report of a victim being treated for a gunshot wound a little after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Officers met with the victim, a man in his 30s, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, police said. It was determined the shooting happened near the 300 block of Farmington Avenue.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).