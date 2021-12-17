Police: Hartford woman strikes juvenile during dispute in East Hartford

Dec. 17—EAST HARTFORD — Police said a Hartford woman was charged this week after she struck a juvenile during a dispute.

The woman, Amber Williams-Campbell, 28, was charged Monday with risk of injury to a child, assault of public safety or emergency medical personnel, third-degree assault, and breach of peace.

Deputy Chief Joshua Litwin said Williams-Campbell was in a dispute with others when she "became physical in presence of officials" and began to throw punches.

Litwin said Williams-Campbell struck a juvenile, causing a minor injury. He said officials separated all parties without further incident. No officials were injured during the fight.

Court records indicate Williams-Campbell was released on a promise to appear and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Jan. 27.

