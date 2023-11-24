Police say Hartland man died at home in St. Albans

Nov. 24—Maine State Police have identified the man who died in St. Albans on Wednesday as 57-year-old Harvey Elderkin of Hartland.

Elderkin was found dead when first responders arrived at a home on Hartland Road in response to a call reporting that two men were fighting.

State police say they believe there is no risk to the public, but have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the death or the second man involved in the fight.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Friday that the investigation is ongoing and no other information would be released.

The body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Pittsfield Police Department, the Maine Game Wardens, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, and St. Albans Fire and Rescue.