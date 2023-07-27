Police:Harwintonman charged with possessing child sex abuse material

Jul. 27—He is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in Torrington on Aug. 11.

On April 13, a detective with the Winsted Police Department contacted the Harwinton Resident State Troopers' Office about an ongoing investigation into a tip received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. The tip was regarding a digital image that was suspected to be child sex abuse material. The Winsted Police Department found that the image was uploaded using a device with an Internet Protocol address belonging to Pirotta.

Police said they also discovered that Pirotta was being supervised by the Connecticut Office of Adult Probation at the time and is a registered sexual offender.

Probation officers, along with the Harwinton Resident Trooper, a Winsted police detective and members of the State Police Computer Crimes Unit, went to Pirotta's home on the evening of April 19. There, officers found and seized multiple electronic devices with suspected contraband.

While investigating, police identified 11 digital images of suspected child sex abuse material. The state Superior Court in Torrington approved a warrant for Pirotta's arrest on Monday, police said.

