Police: Hatchet-wielding woman breaks into EMS station

Nov. 28—GRAYSON — A Carter County woman is facing decades in prison after she allegedly wounded a man and busted into Olive Hill's emergency service station near Tom T. Hall Boulevard last Friday.

According to court records, an officer with Olive Hill Police Department responded to the EMS station in reference to a break-in.

Kellie R. Boggs, 44, of Grayson, is accused of breaking in the station's front entrance, shattering a glass entrance and breaking a window out of one of the ambulance bay doors early Friday morning.

The officer reported, prior to the break-in, Boggs seriously wounded an unidentified male by striking him in the head and face with the hatchet.

Other news agencies report EMS workers held Boggs at gunpoint until officers arrived, however Boggs's arrest citation does not reflect that information.

Olive Hill Police Chief Bruce Palmer had not responded by press time for clarification.

Boggs was booked into Carter County Detention on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.

First-degree assault is a class B felony, which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, if convicted.