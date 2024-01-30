Police in New Haven investigating deadly shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in New Haven late Monday.

Police officers were alerted to the shooting just after 7:32 p.m. when they received a ShotSpotter notification in the 200 block of Newhall Street, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Responding officers found a “young male victim” on Newhall Street between Bassett and Huntington Streets, Sgt. Cherelle Carr said in a statement. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Carr said.

The victim has not been identified.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene where they gathered evidence, interviewed witnesses and searched for surveillance footage, according to Carr.

Police are still investigating and asking any witnesses or those with information to contact detectives at 203-946-6304. Information can be left anonymously at 866-888-TIPS (8477).