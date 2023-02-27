Police: New Haven schools placed in lockdown after two nearby vehicles allegedly exchanged gunfire during chase

A number of New Haven schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning as officers investigated an alleged incident where two vehicles exchanged gunfire as they were involved in a chase, police said.

New Haven Police Department officers responded to Lawrence Street between Livingston Street and Whitney Avenue just before 9 a.m. on Monday after numerous callers reported that two vehicles were chasing each other while rounds were being fired from at least one of the cars, according to police.

Wilbur Cross High School, Booker T. Washington Academy, and East Rock School were notified of the incident and placed on lockdown, police said. As responding officers and detectives searched for evidence, witnesses described the two vehicles as a Dodge Durango and an Acura MDX, according to police.

Police reportedly located approximately 20 fired cartridge casings during the initial investigation. Once the area was deemed safe, the school lockdowns were lifted, police said.

“Any shooting that occurs in and around schools, while the students are in session, is particularly troubling,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said. “However, we do believe that the vehicles were targeting each other. We will continue to investigate and provide timely updates.”

Officers contacted area hospitals, and none reported any gunshot victims, police said.

Soon after, police located an Acura in Fair Haven with numerous bullet holes. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Hamden on Sunday, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).