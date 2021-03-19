Police: Haverhill man whose children were exposed to illegal drugs faces new drug charge

Mar. 19—HAVERHILL — A man who was free on bail after a drug distribution charge was arrested again, this time after he made a drug deal in the doorway of his apartment building, police said.

In the first incident which happened Jan. 19, officers used a search warrant to enter the 107 Cedar St. apartment of Raymond Pramataris, where two children ages 4 and 15 were present, police said. Because the children were in a home where illegal drugs were kept, police said they notified a state agency responsible for the well-being of children.

Police said they seized about 58 grams of fentanyl and about 65 grams of methamphetamine from the apartment. During a court hearing Jan. 20 in Haverhill District Court, Judge Cesar Archilla set bail on Pramataris at $100,000.

According to court officials, Pramataris, 42, was later released after posting bail, which was reduced to $3,000.

In the latest incident, police said that on March 9 a drug deal involving Pramataris and another man happened in the doorway of the Cedar Street apartment building where Pramataris lives.

During Pramataris' arraignment on March 10 in Haverhill District Court on the new charge of distribution of a Class A drug (fentanyl), subsequent offense, the judge set bail at $30,000 and scheduled a probable cause hearing for April 29.

According to officials at Middleton jail, Pramataris was still in custody as of March 18.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, on March 9 about 11:45 a.m. detectives in plain clothes assigned to a gang unit were in the Winter Street area of the Acre neighborhood when they noticed a man walking along the street and frequently checking his cell phone.

Police said they followed the man to the area of Cedar Street and 7th Avenue, where they had received complaints about illegal drug sales.

Police said they watched as the man stepped onto the porch of Pramataris' apartment building and stood there for about a minute while on his cell phone. Police said Pramataris then appeared.

"The two stepped inside the threshold of the doorway together for a moment before emerging together again," the report said. "Pramataris stayed on the porch and the male left walking back the way he came from."

Detectives stopped the man, who told them he had just purchased $80 worth of fentanyl from Pramataris, police said. Officers seized 3.1 grams of fentanyl from the man, police said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Pramataris and, later that day at 3:24 p.m., arrested him at 25 7th Ave., according to a police report.

Police said that in addition to the charges in January and the latest charge, Pramataris has a long criminal history that includes a prior guilty conviction in Salem, Massachusetts, District Court for distribution of a Class D drug.